S&P Global Issues 2024 Guidance

(RTTNews) - S&P Global (SPGI) said its initial 2024 guidance calls for revenue growth of 5.5% to 7.5%, GAAP EPS in the range of $10.70 to $10.95, and adjusted EPS in the range of $13.75 to $14.00. For full year 2024, the company expects to return approximately 85% of adjusted free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The Board has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.91. Also, the Board has authorized the repurchase of shares totaling up to $2.4 billion. The company plans to launch an initial $500 million Accelerated Share Repurchase in the coming weeks.

Fourth quarter GAAP net income increased 34% to $579 million and GAAP earnings per share increased 38% to $1.83 driven primarily by strong Ratings growth and lower merger-related costs. Adjusted net income increased 19% to $988 million and adjusted earnings per share increased 23% to $3.13. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter reported revenue was $3.15 billion, an increase of 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of Engineering Solutions, revenue growth would have been 11% year over year. Analysts on average had estimated $3.13 billion in revenue.

Shares of S&P Global are down 4% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.