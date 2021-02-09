Markets
S&P Global Issues 2021 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - S&P Global (SPGI) said, for 2021, the company expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $12.25 to $12.45. Reported revenue is expected to increase mid single-digits. Free cash flow excluding certain items is expected to be in a range of $3.3 billion to $3.4 billion.

The company reported that its fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share increased 7% to $2.71. Fourth quarter revenue was $1.87 billion, an increase of 8% compared to the same period in 2019 with growth in all four businesses.

