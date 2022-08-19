Banking

S&P Global increases Ukraine's foreign currency rating

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

Global ratings agency S&P Global on Friday raised Ukraine's foreign currency sovereign credit ratings, noting the country has completed a distressed debt restructuring.

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency S&P Global on Friday raised Ukraine's foreign currency sovereign credit ratings, noting the country has completed a distressed debt restructuring.

The long- and short-term foreign currency sovereign credit ratings are now raised to "CCC+/C" from "SD/SD", S&P said.

Last week, Ukraine's overseas creditors backed its request for a two-year freeze on payments on almost $20 billion in international bonds, a move that will allow the war-ravaged country to avoid a messy debt default.

"The stable outlook balances our view of the reduction in Ukraine's government debt service requirements and our expectation of steady international financial support against risks stemming from the ongoing war," the agency said on Friday.

It still expected Ukraine's real gross domestic product to contract by 40% this year due to collapsing exports, consumption and investment.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/PraveenR_P ; +91 867-525-3569;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Personal Finance Videos

How Consumers Feel About Their Financial Health

Aug 18, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular