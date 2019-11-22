Dividends
S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2019

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.57 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 11, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SPGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SPGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $264.39, the dividend yield is .86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPGI was $264.39, representing a -3.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $272.65 and a 68.75% increase over the 52 week low of $156.68.

SPGI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). SPGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.42. Zacks Investment Research reports SPGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.39%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPGI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SPGI as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)
  • Reality Shares ETF Trust (LEAD)
  • Reality Shares ETF Trust (GARD)
  • Reality Shares ETF Trust (DFND).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LEAD with an increase of 6.3% over the last 100 days. PFI has the highest percent weighting of SPGI at 3.02%.

