S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2021

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SPGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $458.13, the dividend yield is .67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPGI was $458.13, representing a -3.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $476.17 and a 50.95% increase over the 52 week low of $303.50.

SPGI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). SPGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.6. Zacks Investment Research reports SPGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.48%, compared to an industry average of 19.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the spgi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPGI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SPGI as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO)

iShares U.S. Financial ETF (IYF)

Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (DFND).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DFND with an increase of 11.21% over the last 100 days. FDLO has the highest percent weighting of SPGI at 98%.

