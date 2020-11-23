Dividends
SPGI

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.67 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SPGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SPGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $338.28, the dividend yield is .79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPGI was $338.28, representing a -10.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $379.87 and a 81.82% increase over the 52 week low of $186.06.

SPGI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). SPGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.98. Zacks Investment Research reports SPGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 20.2%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPGI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SPGI as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)
  • iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)
  • Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
  • Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNCL with an increase of 19% over the last 100 days. PFI has the highest percent weighting of SPGI at 3.99%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPGI

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular