S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2020

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.67 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SPGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SPGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $338.28, the dividend yield is .79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPGI was $338.28, representing a -10.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $379.87 and a 81.82% increase over the 52 week low of $186.06.

SPGI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). SPGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.98. Zacks Investment Research reports SPGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 20.2%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPGI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SPGI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNCL with an increase of 19% over the last 100 days. PFI has the highest percent weighting of SPGI at 3.99%.

