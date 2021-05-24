S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 25, 2021

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.93% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $377.5, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPGI was $377.5, representing a -4.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $397.13 and a 24.38% increase over the 52 week low of $303.50.

SPGI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Moody's Corporation (MCO) and Manulife Financial Corp (MFC). SPGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.16. Zacks Investment Research reports SPGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.8%, compared to an industry average of 15%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPGI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SPGI as a top-10 holding:

Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (UTRN)

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ)

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA)

American Century Low Volatility ETF (LVOL)

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF (MID).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VALQ with an increase of 18.46% over the last 100 days. UTRN has the highest percent weighting of SPGI at 4.07%.

