S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 25, 2021

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.93% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $377.5, the dividend yield is .82%.
The previous trading day's last sale of SPGI was $377.5, representing a -4.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $397.13 and a 24.38% increase over the 52 week low of $303.50.
SPGI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Moody's Corporation (MCO) and Manulife Financial Corp (MFC). SPGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.16. Zacks Investment Research reports SPGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.8%, compared to an industry average of 15%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPGI Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to SPGI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SPGI as a top-10 holding:
- Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (UTRN)
- American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ)
- American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA)
- American Century Low Volatility ETF (LVOL)
- American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF (MID).
The top-performing ETF of this group is VALQ with an increase of 18.46% over the last 100 days. UTRN has the highest percent weighting of SPGI at 4.07%.
