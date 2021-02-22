S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 23, 2021

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.93% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of SPGI was $339.24, representing a -10.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $379.87 and a 82.33% increase over the 52 week low of $186.06.
SPGI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). SPGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.66. Zacks Investment Research reports SPGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6%, compared to an industry average of -.5%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to SPGI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SPGI as a top-10 holding:
- American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA)
- American Century Low Volatility ETF (LVOL)
- American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF (MID)
- American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO)
- American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT).
The top-performing ETF of this group is MID with an increase of 35.79% over the last 100 days. ESGA has the highest percent weighting of SPGI at 2.78%.
