S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 25, 2021

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SPGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $439.02, the dividend yield is .7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPGI was $439.02, representing a -1.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $446.29 and a 44.65% increase over the 52 week low of $303.50.

SPGI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Moody's Corporation (MCO) and MSCI Inc (MSCI). SPGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.18. Zacks Investment Research reports SPGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.29%, compared to an industry average of 17.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPGI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SPGI as a top-10 holding:

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (SPGI)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (SPGI)

Vanguard Financials ETF (SPGI)

ETF Series Solutions (SPGI)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (SPGI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLF with an increase of 11.6% over the last 100 days. BUL has the highest percent weighting of SPGI at 5.38%.

