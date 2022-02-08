S&P Global Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $675 million, or $2.79 per share. This compares with $454 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, S&P Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $762 million or $3.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $2.09 billion from $1.87 billion last year.

S&P Global Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $675 Mln. vs. $454 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.79 vs. $1.88 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.13 -Revenue (Q4): $2.09 Bln vs. $1.87 Bln last year.

