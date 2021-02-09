S&P Global Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit totaled $454 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $541 million, or $2.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, S&P Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $654 million or $2.71 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $1.87 billion from $1.74 billion last year.

S&P Global Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $654 Mln. vs. $621 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.71 vs. $2.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.51 -Revenue (Q4): $1.87 Bln vs. $1.74 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.