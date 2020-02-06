S&P Global Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $541 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $512 million, or $2.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, S&P Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $621 million or $2.53 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $1.74 billion from $1.54 billion last year.

S&P Global Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $621 Mln. vs. $559 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.53 vs. $2.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.43 -Revenue (Q4): $1.74 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year.

