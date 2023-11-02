S&P Global Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $742 million, or $2.33 per share. This compares with $608 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, S&P Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 billion or $3.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $3.08 billion from $2.86 billion last year.

S&P Global Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $742 Mln. vs. $608 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.33 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.04 -Revenue (Q3): $3.08 Bln vs. $2.86 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.50 - $12.60

