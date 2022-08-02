S&P Global Inc. Q2 sales increase

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) released a profit for second quarter of $972 million

The company's earnings came in at $972 million, or $2.86 per share. This compares with $798 million, or $3.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.7% to $2.99 billion from $2.11 billion last year.

S&P Global Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $972 Mln. vs. $798 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.86 vs. $3.30 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.99 Bln vs. $2.11 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.35 to $11.55

