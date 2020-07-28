S&P Global Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $792 million, or $3.28 per share. This compares with $555 million, or $2.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, S&P Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $822 million or $3.40 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $1.94 billion from $1.70 billion last year.

S&P Global Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $822 Mln. vs. $601 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.40 vs. $2.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.67 -Revenue (Q2): $1.94 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.25 to $10.45

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.