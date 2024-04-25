S&P Global Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $991 million, or $3.16 per share. This compares with $795 million, or $2.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, S&P Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.26 billion or $4.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $3.49 billion from $3.16 billion last year.

S&P Global Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $991 Mln. vs. $795 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.16 vs. $2.47 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.49 Bln vs. $3.16 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.85 - $14.10

