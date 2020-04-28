S&P Global Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $639 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $410 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, S&P Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $665 million or $2.73 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $1.79 billion from $1.57 billion last year.

S&P Global Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $665 Mln. vs. $524 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.73 vs. $2.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.30 -Revenue (Q1): $1.79 Bln vs. $1.57 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.95 to $10.15

