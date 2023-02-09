S&P Global Inc. Profit Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $433 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $675 million, or $2.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, S&P Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $827 million or $2.54 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.7% to $2.94 billion from $2.09 billion last year.

S&P Global Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $433 Mln. vs. $675 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.33 vs. $2.79 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.94 Bln vs. $2.09 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.