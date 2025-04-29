S&P Global Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.090 billion, or $3.54 per share. This compares with $991 million, or $3.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, S&P Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.344 billion or $4.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $3.777 billion from $3.491 billion last year.

S&P Global Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.090 Bln. vs. $991 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.54 vs. $3.16 last year. -Revenue: $3.777 Bln vs. $3.491 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.75 - $17.25

