S&P Global In Talks To Sell Engineering Solutions Arm; Stock Up In Pre-market

November 30, 2022 — 08:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) on Wednesday announcced its plans to sell the Engineering Solutions business following the merger of S&P Global and IHS Markit earlier this year. Talks are afoot with many prospective buyers, the company said in a statement.

Douglas L. Peterson, CEO of S&P Global, said: "The divestiture will allow us to continue to manage the company with discipline, execute our growth strategy, and is an important step in our evolution."

The engineering solutions business serves over 6,000 global customers and 650,000 users to optimize workflows and end-user experiences.

SPGI is trading up by 1.10 percent at $350.95 per share in pre-market on the New York Stock Exchange.

