S&P Global In Advanced Talks To Buy IHS Markit For About $44 Bln : Report

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is in advanced talks to buy IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) for about $44 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, which would be the biggest this year, could be announced as soon as Monday. The deal would combine two major data providers, the Journal reported.

IHS Markit is valued at $36.9 billion as of the close on Friday.

There is always the chance the talks could fall apart at the last minute, the report said.

IHS Markit is a U.S.-U.K information provider based in London formed in 2016 with the merger of IHS Inc. and Markit Ltd.

