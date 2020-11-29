S&P Global in advanced talks to acquire IHS Markit for about $44 bln - WSJ

US Markets
Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
S&P Global Inc is in advanced talks to buy IHS Markit Ltd for about $44 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, which at that price would be the largest of the year, could be announced as soon as Monday, the report added.

