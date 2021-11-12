S&P Global, IHS win U.S. antitrust approval for deal with conditions -court filings

Adds deal value, details on divestitures

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - S&P Global Inc SPGI.N and IHS Markit Ltd INFO.Nhave won U.S. antitrust approval for their planned merger, with divestitures, the Justice Department said in a statement.

The $44 billion deal was initially announced in November 2020.

To win approval for the deal, the companies agreed to sell three of IHS Markit's price reporting agency businesses. The department said the businesses are: Oil Price Information Services (OPIS); Coals, Metals, and Mining (CMM); and PetrochemWire (PCW).

The department also required OPIS to scrap a non-compete agreement.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Diane Craft and Chris Reese)

