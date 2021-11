WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - S&P Global Inc and IHS Markit Ltd have won U.S. antitrust approval for their planned merger, with divestitures, according to court filings made by the U.S. Justice Department.

The deal was initially announced in November 2020.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Diane Craft)

