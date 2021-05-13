S&P Global, IHS Markit Plan To Divest Two IHS Businesses To Complete Pending Merger - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Data giant S&P Global, Inc. (SPGI) and information and analytics company IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) announced Thursday that the leadership from both companies have decided to explore a divestiture of IHS Markit's Oil Price Information Services (OPIS) business, and IHS Markit's Coal, Metals and Mining business, following feedback from regulators.

This decision was taken to ensure the pending merger of both companies closes on a timely basis. However, the divestiture is subject to further review and approval by regulators and antitrust authorities.

S&P Global and IHS Markit continue to work constructively with all regulatory bodies and antitrust authorities on their continued review of the proposed merger of the two companies, including the adequacy of the proposed divestiture.

S&P Global and IHS Markit continue to expect to close the proposed merger in the second half of 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of specified closing conditions.

On November 30, 2021, S&P Global had agreed to acquire IHS Markit in an all-stock deal. The deal values IHS Markit at an enterprise value of $44 billion, including $4.8 billion of net debt.

