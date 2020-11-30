Markets
INFO

S&P Global, IHS Markit Announce All-stock Merger Deal - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - S&P Global (SPGI) and IHS Markit (INFO) have agreed to combine in an all-stock deal which values IHS Markit at an enterprise value of $44 billion, including $4.8 billion of net debt. Each share of IHS Markit common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 shares of S&P Global common stock. Upon completion, current S&P Global shareholders will own approximately 67.75% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, while IHS Markit shareholders will own approximately 32.25%. The merger is anticipated to close in the second half of 2021.

Douglas Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global, will serve as CEO of the combined company. Lance Uggla, Chairman and CEO of IHS Markit, will stay on as a special advisor. Following closing, the company will be headquartered in New York.

The combined company expects to deliver annual run-rate cost synergies of approximately $480 million and $350 million in run-rate revenue synergies. The transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings by the end of the second full year post-closing. The combined company anticipates to generate annual free cash flow exceeding $5 billion by 2023, with a targeted dividend payout ratio of 20-30% of adjusted earnings per share and a targeted total capital return of at least 85% of free cash flow between dividends and share repurchases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INFO SPGI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular