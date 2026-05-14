S&P Global Has Quietly Become One of the Widest-Moat Stocks in Finance

Key Points

S&P Global has few peers and faces even fewer real threats.

In fact, the company’s long-established position in the equity markets landscape makes this name nearly synonymous with many aspects of the industry.

The analyst community largely agrees that S&P Global stock is currently trading at a sizeable discount.

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One of the financial sector's top investment prospects is hiding in plain sight. That's S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which of course maintains the familiar S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index as well as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI).

The company does so much more than license these market barometers, however. It manages several different profit centers that any competitor would struggle to replicate, just as any other outfit would struggle to create a new market index anyone would care to follow.

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In other words, S&P Global's moat is big, deep, and very nearly a (legal) monopoly.

Much more (and more niche) than you realize

Yes, this company is arguably best known for managing and licensing the aforementioned market indexes.

That's not all S&P Global does, though. Indexes account for only about 12% of its total revenue, in fact. Providing market data to brokers, funds, research houses, and the media is its single biggest business, accounting for nearly one-third of last quarter's top line. Stock ratings and bond gradings are another one-third of its business mix. And while most retail investors may not realize it, this company operates an energy-trading and consulting arm, as well as a research arm focused on the automobile industry. Combined, these two ventures account for about one-fourth of S&P Global's total top line.

All of these business lines are narrow in focus, almost to the point of being a bit unusual. But that's the point -- there's a market for all of them, but there's only a need for one or two service providers within these markets. Few other players have the capabilities to deliver what S&P Global can, or the reputation to market these niche offerings.

And its numbers say as much. Last year's revenue improved 8% year over year, driving 14% growth in per-share earnings. It's also the 12th year in a row that the company has reported full-year revenue growth. Although its profit growth hasn't been quite as consistent, from start to finish it's been even more impressive, roughly tripling during this stretch. Credit the power of reliable recurring revenue.

Don't overthink it on S&P Global

Is it possible a rival could figure out how to compete with S&P Global in one or more of these less-than-mainstream markets it serves? Sure, anything's possible.

It's not likely, though. This company's indexes are not only accepted barometers of the U.S. stock market but are also widely watched overseas. Simultaneously, its research and analytics businesses are difficult to break into simply because reputation and pedigree matter. Its data and intelligence customers are also hesitant to change service providers, since such change often comes at the price of disruption.

More important to interested investors, while S&P Global will never be a high-growth holding, it's a reliably consistent performer capable of pushing through economic headwinds. The world just needs what it offers, regardless of the economic environment. No other company is in a position to offer it. The stock's subpar performance, a 20% tumble since February, following disappointing 2026 profit guidance, is more of a buying opportunity than an omen.

Analysts think so, anyway. Most of them currently rate SPGI a strong buy, with a consensus price target of $533.95, which is 25% above the ticker's present price.

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James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.