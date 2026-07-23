S&P Global Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

S&P Global Inc. SPGI is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 28, before market open.

SPGI has a decent history of earnings surprises, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past three trailing quarters and missing once, with an average surprise of 3.6%.

S&P Global Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

S&P Global Inc. price-eps-surprise | S&P Global Inc. Quote

S&P Global’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is pegged at $3.7 billion, indicating a 2.9% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The consensus mark for revenues from market intelligence is close to $1.3 billion, which is indicated to improve 3.6% year over year. Growth in this segment is likely to have been attributed to product strength, fast-paced AI integration, strategic M&A, and robust commercial sales. Strong renewals and net sales across the franchise are anticipated to have driven subscription revenues. The With Intelligence buyout is expected to have provided a continued impetus to the segment’s growth.

For ratings, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is set at $1.3 billion, a 14.4% jump from the year-ago actuals. Expansion in transactional and non-transactional revenues is anticipated to have improved this segment’s growth. Transactional revenues are likely to have been supported by rising billed issuance, driven by solid investment-grade debt activity. Higher annual fees and strong CRISIL performance are relevant factors expected to have improved non-transactional revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for mobility revenues is set at $473 million, up 8% year over year. Solid subscription momentum, coupled with customer wins across CARFAX and automotiveMastermind, is expected to have supported this segment’s growth. Momentum in subscription adoption and discretionary spending is likely to have aided manufacturing revenues, adding to the segment’s growth.

The consensus mark for revenues from indices is pinned at $534.8 million. It is anticipated to improve 19.9% year over year. Asset-linked fees and consistent net inflows into the S&P 500 are expected to have been the primary factors improving the segment’s revenues. Other factors, including high trading volumes, innovation in decentralized finance and robust business demand in data and custom subscriptions, are likely to have contributed to growth.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is set at $4.49, indicating a 1.4% increase on a year-over-year basis.

What Our Model Predicts About SPGI

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for S&P Global this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SPGI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.

Chatham Lodging Trust CLDT: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is $86.9 million, suggesting an 8.2% year-over-year rise. For earnings, the consensus estimate is kept at 45 cents per share, indicating a 25% uptick from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 15.6%.

CLDT has an Earnings ESP of +2.22% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4.

Apple Hospitality REIT APLE: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $393.7 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.4%. For earnings, the consensus estimate is 49 cents, suggesting a 4.3% gain from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing quarters, with an average of 4.5%.

APLE has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5.

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S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.