S&P GLOBAL Earnings Results: $SPGI Reports Quarterly Earnings

S&P GLOBAL ($SPGI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $3.77 per share, beating estimates of $3.55 by $0.22. The company also reported revenue of $3,592,000,000, beating estimates of $3,572,919,811 by $19,080,189.
S&P GLOBAL Insider Trading Activity
S&P GLOBAL insiders have traded $SPGI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAUGATA SAHA (President, Market Intelligence) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,014,885.
S&P GLOBAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 850 institutional investors add shares of S&P GLOBAL stock to their portfolio, and 858 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,297,125 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $646,007,163
- CITIGROUP INC added 1,187,250 shares (+288.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $613,357,095
- MORGAN STANLEY added 979,307 shares (+18.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $505,929,582
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 936,490 shares (+15.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $483,809,463
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 846,797 shares (-82.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $437,472,266
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 717,186 shares (-69.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $370,512,631
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 618,620 shares (+71024.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $308,091,318
S&P GLOBAL Government Contracts
We have seen $14,929,842 of award payments to $SPGI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- FINANCIAL DATA ANALYSIS AWARD: $3,988,450
- S&P DATA SUBSCRIPTIONS: $1,845,658
- ACCESS TO CAPITAL IQS FINANCIAL DATA: $621,884
- S&P RATINGSDIRECT, CAPITALIQ AND SNL FINANCIAL SUBSCRIPTION: $504,070
- ACCESS TO FINANCIAL DATABASES: $495,960
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.