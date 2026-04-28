S&P Global Earnings Up In Q1; Lowers Revenue FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), on Tuesday reported its higher net income in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to the company increased to $1.40 billion from $1.09 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $4.69 versus $3.54 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income attributable to the company surged to $1.48 billion from $1.34 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $4.97 versus $4.37 last year.

Operating profit jumped to $2 billion from $1.58 billion in the previous year.

Revenue increased to $4.17 billion from $3.78 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects lower revenue to range between 6.3% and 8.3% for the full year 2026.

Adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to range between $19.40 and $19.65 for the full year 2026.

In the pre-market trading, S&P Global is 1.12% higher at $442.20 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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