S&P GLOBAL Earnings Preview: Recent $SPGI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

S&P GLOBAL ($SPGI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,776,202,353 and earnings of $4.28 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SPGI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
S&P GLOBAL Insider Trading Activity
S&P GLOBAL insiders have traded $SPGI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAUGATA SAHA (President, Market Intelligence) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,014,885.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
S&P GLOBAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 849 institutional investors add shares of S&P GLOBAL stock to their portfolio, and 879 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,297,125 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $646,007,163
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,077,294 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $536,524,730
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 829,102 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $412,917,669
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 685,673 shares (-24.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $341,485,724
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 618,620 shares (+71024.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $308,091,318
- NORGES BANK removed 571,616 shares (-14.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $284,681,916
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 525,347 shares (+19.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $261,638,566
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
S&P GLOBAL Government Contracts
We have seen $10,893,156 of award payments to $SPGI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- S&P DATA SUBSCRIPTIONS: $3,147,288
- ACCESS TO CAPITAL IQS FINANCIAL DATA: $642,884
- S&P RATINGSDIRECT, CAPITALIQ AND SNL FINANCIAL SUBSCRIPTION: $504,070
- CAPITAL IQ, AND CREDIT & RISK SOLUTIONS COMMERCIAL OFF-THE-SHELF SOFTWARE.: $491,340
- S&P FINANCIAL SERVICE SUBSCRIPTION: $480,093
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
S&P GLOBAL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SPGI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPGI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DANIEL S. GOLDMAN sold up to $50,000 on 02/11.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
S&P GLOBAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPGI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for S&P GLOBAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPGI forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.