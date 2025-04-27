S&P GLOBAL Earnings Preview: Recent $SPGI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

S&P GLOBAL ($SPGI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,776,202,353 and earnings of $4.28 per share.

S&P GLOBAL Insider Trading Activity

S&P GLOBAL insiders have traded $SPGI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAUGATA SAHA (President, Market Intelligence) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,014,885.

S&P GLOBAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 849 institutional investors add shares of S&P GLOBAL stock to their portfolio, and 879 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

S&P GLOBAL Government Contracts

We have seen $10,893,156 of award payments to $SPGI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

S&P GLOBAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPGI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPGI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DANIEL S. GOLDMAN sold up to $50,000 on 02/11.

S&P GLOBAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPGI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

