S&P Global downgrades Saipem to 'BB-' on operating weakness, financial risks

ROME, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency S&P Global downgraded Saipem SPMI.MI to "BB-" from "BB" on its operating weakness and increasing financial risks, after the energy services group this week said it would report a 2021 loss equating to more than a third of the company's equity.

The company, controlled by energy group Eni ENI.MI and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), has said it might need additional funding.

S&P Global said it would place Saipem on CreditWatch with negative implications, meaning there was a risk of another downgrade in coming weeks if the company gives further negative updates.

"There are key uncertainties over the next three to four months regarding the company's plan to mediate the situation, cost overruns in other projects, and profitability in the coming years, among other factors," S&P Global said in a statement.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Holmes)

