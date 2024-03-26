S&P Global downgrades outlooks on five regional US banks to negative

Adds names of regional banks in the report in paragraph 2

March 26 (Reuters) - S&P Global downgraded its outlooks on five regional U.S. banks to "negative" from "stable" due to their commercial real estate exposures, the ratings agency said on Tuesday.

It downgraded First Commonwealth Financial FCF.N, M&T Bank MTB.N, Synovus Financial SNV.N, Trustmark TRMK.O, and Valley National Bancorp VLY.O.

"Stress in commercial real estate (CRE) markets, such as reduced property prices and higher vacancies particularly for investor-owned office properties, has created a rising challenge for banks with sizable loan exposures to CRE," S&P said.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.