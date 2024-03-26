News & Insights

Banking
FCF

S&P Global downgrades outlooks on five regional US banks to negative

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 26, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

Adds names of regional banks in the report in paragraph 2

March 26 (Reuters) - S&P Global downgraded its outlooks on five regional U.S. banks to "negative" from "stable" due to their commercial real estate exposures, the ratings agency said on Tuesday.

It downgraded First Commonwealth Financial FCF.N, M&T Bank MTB.N, Synovus Financial SNV.N, Trustmark TRMK.O, and Valley National Bancorp VLY.O.

"Stress in commercial real estate (CRE) markets, such as reduced property prices and higher vacancies particularly for investor-owned office properties, has created a rising challenge for banks with sizable loan exposures to CRE," S&P said.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BankingUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCF
MTB
SNV
TRMK
VLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.