S&P Global downgrades developer Greenland to 'selective default'

HONG KONG, June 22 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P Global downgraded Greenland Holdings 600606.SS to "selective default" on Wednesday, after the Chinese state-backed property developer extended by one year the maturity of its $500-million bonds originally due on June 25.

"We view the transaction as a distressed debt restructuring and tantamount to a default," the ratings agency said in a statement, adding that Greenland faces a significant amount of offshore debt maturities over the next 12 months, totalling about $2.4 billion.

