Banking

S&P Global downgrades developer Greenland to 'selective default'

Contributor
Clare Jim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Ratings agency S&P Global downgraded Greenland Holdings to "selective default" on Wednesday, after the Chinese state-backed property developer extended by one year the maturity of its $500-million bonds originally due on June 25.

HONG KONG, June 22 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P Global downgraded Greenland Holdings 600606.SS to "selective default" on Wednesday, after the Chinese state-backed property developer extended by one year the maturity of its $500-million bonds originally due on June 25.

"We view the transaction as a distressed debt restructuring and tantamount to a default," the ratings agency said in a statement, adding that Greenland faces a significant amount of offshore debt maturities over the next 12 months, totalling about $2.4 billion.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular