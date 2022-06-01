S&P Global Cites Weak Market Conditions To Suspend 2022 Guidance

(RTTNews) - S&P Global (SPGI) on Wednesday said it is suspending financial guidance for the full year 2022, citing deteriorated macroeconomic conditions.

The changes have negatively impacted the company's expectations for GDP growth and debt issuance volumes, the company said in a statement.

Debt issuance volumes have been extraordinarily weak year-to-date and if the trend continues, till end of 2022, the company expects market issuance to see year-over-year declines in the high teens. Rated, or billed, issuance could be approximately 30-35 percent lower than the previous year, and leveraged loan volumes could be approximately 40 percent lower. In such a scenario, Ratings revenue could be hurt by as much as $600 million relative to previous revenue guidance.

In this context, the company expects Ratings adjusted operating margin in the high 50s range.

Shares of S&P Global are trading in pre-market at $319.96, down $29.52 or 8.45 percent from the previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.