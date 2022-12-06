Markets
S&P Global Buys Norway's Shades Of Green From CICERO For Undisclosed Sum

December 06, 2022 — 04:41 am EST

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), a financial analytics provider, said on Tuesday that it has acquired Shades of Green business from the Center for International Climate Research or CICERO, a Norwegian institute for interdisciplinary climate research.

The deal was signed and closed on December 1 and terms were not disclosed.

The Oslo-based business will be integrated into S&P Global Ratings. The deal further boosts its second party opinions or SPOs, which are independent assessments of a company's financing with market standards that provided before any borrowing is raised.

Martina Cheung, President of S&P Global Ratings, said: "Shades of Green's unrivalled climate expertise and track record will help us further expand and strengthen our ability to help our customers seeking access to the sustainable debt markets."

