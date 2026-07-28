Markets
SPGI

S&P Global To Buy DatacenterHawk

July 28, 2026 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), a major financial intelligence provider, said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to acquire datacenterHawk LLC, a provider of proprietary intelligence for the data centers, fiber optic, and related infrastructure markets.

The acquisition is expected to be closed in the second half.

The acquisition is anticipated to boost S&P Global Energy's ability to connect data center intelligence with power, renewables, sustainability, critical materials, and others. It will also support new benchmarks, indices, and analytics that will bring transparency to compute demand, data center capacity, pricing, and others.

By merging proprietary asset-level data with advanced analytics and AI-ready insights, S&P Global Energy expects to empower customers with greater transparency.

SPGI was down by 2.27% at $429.56 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPGI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.