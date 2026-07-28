S&P Global To Buy DatacenterHawk

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), a major financial intelligence provider, said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to acquire datacenterHawk LLC, a provider of proprietary intelligence for the data centers, fiber optic, and related infrastructure markets.

The acquisition is expected to be closed in the second half.

The acquisition is anticipated to boost S&P Global Energy's ability to connect data center intelligence with power, renewables, sustainability, critical materials, and others. It will also support new benchmarks, indices, and analytics that will bring transparency to compute demand, data center capacity, pricing, and others.

By merging proprietary asset-level data with advanced analytics and AI-ready insights, S&P Global Energy expects to empower customers with greater transparency.

SPGI was down by 2.27% at $429.56 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

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