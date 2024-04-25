S&P Global Boosts FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, data giant S&P Global, Inc. (SPGI) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $10.80 to $11.05 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $13.85 to $14.10 per share on revenue growth of 6 to 8 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $10.70 to $10.95 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $13.75 to $14.00 per share on revenue growth of 5.5 to 7.5 percent.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $14.11 per share on revenue growth of 7.5 percent to $13.43 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the full year 2024, the Company expects to return approximately 85% of adjusted free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

The Board of Directors has also authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.91. The Company expects to execute additional share repurchases totaling approximately $1.3 billion through the third quarter of 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.