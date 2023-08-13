S&P Global (BER:MHL) Price Target Increased by 6.42% to 412.63

The average one-year price target for S&P Global (BER:MHL) has been revised to 412.63 / share. This is an increase of 6.42% from the prior estimate of 387.74 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 364.57 to a high of 447.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.73% from the latest reported closing price of 353.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2693 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&P Global. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MHL is 0.65%, an increase of 3.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.68% to 314,427K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,386K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,165K shares, representing an increase of 11.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHL by 85.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,969K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,903K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHL by 4.31% over the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 9,330K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,185K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHL by 7.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,682K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,698K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHL by 4.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,941K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,917K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHL by 4.42% over the last quarter.

