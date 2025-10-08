Markets
SPGI

S&P Global And IBM Bring In Agentic AI To Boost Business Operations

October 08, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - S&P Global (SPG), a financial data and analytics company, and IBM (IBM), a global technology and consulting company, Wednesday announced the introduction of artificial intelligent agents to optimize business performance. This initiative aims to accomplish businesses with AI-enabled tools to handle today's complex and global supply chain.

Under this partnership, IBM's watsonx Orchestrate agentic framework will be integrated into S&P Global's suite of offerings, designed to provide solutions regarding supply chain, procurement, finance and insurance.

Saugata Saha, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence and Chief Enterprise Data Officer of S&P Global stated "Our goal with this collaboration is to empower organizations in improving procurement strategies, managing risks, and making informed decisions ultimately driving greater efficiency in a changing market."

In the pre-market hours, SPG's shares are trading 0.71 percent or 3.40 cents higher at $484.46, and IBM's shares are trading 0.19 percent or 0.55 cents higher at $294.44 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPGI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.