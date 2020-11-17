S&P gives China's new euro-denominated bond A+ grade

Banking

Credit rating firm S&P Global gave China's planned new euro-denominated bond an A+ credit score, it said on Tuesday.

China is set to sell what is expected to be a trio of 5-year, 10-year and 15-year euro-denominated bonds on Wednesday in what will be only the government's third euro offering in roughly 15 years.

S&P's credit score for the new bonds was 'unsolicited,' it added, meaning that Beijing did not pay the firm for the rating.

Having a rating makes it easier for some funds under their in-house compliance rules to invest in bonds.

