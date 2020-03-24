US Markets

S&P futures hit upper trading limit after another brutal session

Contributor
Uday Sampath Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

S&P 500 futures hit their daily upper trading limit on Tuesday, rebounding from another brutal session caused by investor panic over the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

By Uday Sampath Kumar

March 24 (Reuters) - S&P 500 futures hit their daily upper trading limit on Tuesday, rebounding from another brutal session caused by investor panic over the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Investors are pinning their hopes on a $2 trillion economic rescue package, negotiations over which appeared to have made progress late on Monday. The bill could be voted on as soon as Tuesday.

At 05:47 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 rose 5.09% to its upper trading limit of 2,333.5 points. Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 930 points, or 5.03% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 375 points, or 5.37%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs SPY.P were up 4.96%.

The S&P 500 index .SPX closed down 2.93% at 2,237.4​ on Monday.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging: UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular