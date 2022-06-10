US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P futures fall sharply after red-hot May inflation data

US Markets

Futures tracking the S&P 500 index tumbled on Friday after data showed consumer prices rose more-than-expected in May, quashing hopes of a peak in inflation and fanning worries over the Federal Reserve's aggressive efforts to tame it.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 193 points, or 0.6%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 27.25 points, or 0.68%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 103.5 points, or 0.84%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 4 points, or 0.01%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 6 points, or 0.15%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 51.5 points, or 0.42%.

