World Markets

S&P forecasts South Africa's economy to shrink 4.5% in 2020

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

S&P Global Ratings on Friday said it projects South Africa's economy to shrink by 4.5% this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has impacted production and consumption.

JOHANNESBURG, May 22 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings on Friday said it projects South Africa's economy to shrink by 4.5% this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has impacted production and consumption.

In April, S&P downgraded South Africa's credit rating further into non-investment-grade territory, saying COVID-19-related pressures would have significant adverse implications for the country's already-ailing economy and for tax revenues.

It lowered its long-term foreign-currency rating on South Africa to "BB-minus" from "BB" and its long-term local-currency rating to "BB" from "BB-plus," with a stable outlook.

"COVID-19 will weigh heavily on GDP growth given the strict domestic lockdown that has shut down much of the economy, the markedly weaker external demand outlook, and tighter credit conditions," S&P said. "As a result, we now project the economy to shrink by 4.5% this year."

The ratings agency projects growth of 3.5% for 2021.

South Africa's lockdown has entered its ninth week, leaving many businesses and individuals struggling without income in the recession-hit economy.

S&P said the weaker macroeconomic environment would also weigh heavily on fiscal revenues, projecting that the fiscal deficit would widen to 13.3% of gross domestic product in 2020 --the widest in the country's democratic history.

S&P estimates net debt levels would rise to over 75% of GDP by the end of 2020.

"Our anticipation of an only tepid economic recovery means that public financing needs will likely remain elevated throughout the forecast period," S&P said. "As a result, the net debt-to-GDP ratio is unlikely to stabilize within this timeframe, rising to 85% by 2023, raising questions around debt sustainability."

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Banking

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular