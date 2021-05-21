Banking

S&P, Fitch affirms South Africa's sovereign rating, outlook

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

Credit rating agencies S&P Global Ratings and Fitch affirmed South Africa's sovereign rating and outlook on Friday, citing an upturn in near-term economic performance and improved public finances.

JOHANNESBURG, May 21 (Reuters) - Credit rating agencies S&P Global Ratings and Fitch affirmed South Africa's sovereign rating and outlook on Friday, citing an upturn in near-term economic performance and improved public finances.

The public finances of Africa's most industrialised nation were in bad shape before the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year and have worsened since, with gross debt predicted to exceed 87% of GDP in 2024 from roughly 80% now.

But in the 2021 budget presented in February, the National Treasury took steps to try to avoid a debt spiral, including by continuing with efforts to contain the public sector wage bill.

On Friday S&P affirmed South Africa's long-term foreign-currency rating of BB-, or three notches below the investment grade. It kept the country's local currency debt at BB, both with a stable outlook.

Fitch also affirmed South Africa's long term foreign and local currency debt ratings to 'BB-' from 'BB', on Friday with a negative outlook.

Moody's also rank South Africa's debt junk.

Fitch said public finances have improved substantially due to strong fiscal revenue, relative to the last review but remain a rating weakness as the government's fiscal consolidation plan relies heavily on containing public sector wages.

S&P said following a contraction of 7% in 2020, it expects South Africa's economic growth to rebound to 3.6% this year, before moderating to 2.5% in 2022 and below 2% in 2023-2024.

Fitch forecasted growth of 4.3% in 2021 and 2.5% in 2022.

"We also expect South Africa to post a second successive annual current account surplus this year, as commodity prices are relatively high and imports are recovering moderately," S&P said.

S&P also warned that structural impediments are likely to continue to weigh on medium-term growth, particularly the unreliable electricity supply, weak investment expenditure and an inflexible labour market with heavy unionization across public and private sectors.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by David Gregorio)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Banking Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular