Banking

S&P expects India's economy to contract 9% in fiscal 2021

Contributor
Chris Thomas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

S&P Global Ratings said on Monday that it was expecting India's economy to shrink by 9% in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, larger than its previous estimate of a 5% contraction, as the country reels under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BENGALURU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Monday that it was expecting India's economy to shrink by 9% in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, larger than its previous estimate of a 5% contraction, as the country reels under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ratings firm joins a host of major banks and ratings agencies, which have made deep cuts to their forecasts on India's economy following a 23.9% contraction in April-June, as consumer spending, private investments and exports collapsed during one of the world's strictest lockdowns.

S&P's latest revision comes three months after it made its projection on India's real GDP for fiscal 2021.

"While India eased lockdowns in June, we believe the pandemic will continue to restrain economic activity ... As long as the virus spread remains uncontained, consumers will be cautious in going out and spending and firms will be under strain," S&P said in a note.

"The potential for further support monetary support is curbed by India's inflation worries," said Vishrut Rana, Asia-Pacific economist for S&P Global Ratings. The Reserve Bank of India has cut policy rates by 115 basis points so far this year.

Retail inflation data, due later in the day, is likely to have stayed above the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target range in August for the fifth straight month, according to a Reuters poll.

India's high deficit also limits the scope for further fiscal stimulus, S&P added. It expects GDP growth of 6% in fiscal 2022 and 6.2% in fiscal 2023.

Moody's on Friday said it was expecting India's real GDP to contract by 11.5% in fiscal 2020.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Banking Videos

    The Best Way to Get Rid of Student Debt

    Tens of millions of Americans have more than $1.5 trillion in outstanding student loans. This is how to pay them off sensibly, or have them forgiven entirely.

    Sep 2, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular