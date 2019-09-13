S&P ends lower as Apple weighs, trade tensions ease

US Markets

The S&P 500 ended the day down slightly but less than 1% below its all-time high as a drop in Apple stock countered easing U.S.-China trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 37.07 points, or 0.14%, to 27,219.52, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 2.18 points, or 0.07%, to 3,007.39 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 17.75 points, or 0.22%, to 8,176.71.

