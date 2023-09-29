S&P downgrades Vedanta Resources, puts it on credit watch

BENGALURU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings downgraded the rating of Vedanta Resources, parent of India's Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS, to "CCC" from "B-" on Friday and placed it on credit watch with negative implications.

"We believe the likelihood has increased that Vedanta Resources will undertake a liability management exercise that we could consider distressed under our criteria," the rating agency said.

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; X: @MukherjeeHritam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.