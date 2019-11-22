S&P downgrades two junk names with defaults expected to rise

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (IFR) - S&P Global hit two high-yield companies, Envision Healthcare and Frontier Communications, with downgrades last week, as ratings agencies see the market's low default rates rising next year.

S&P knocked the senior secured and senior unsecured ratings of US physician and ambulatory services company Envision to B and CCC+, after the company performed worse than expected following its US$9.9bn leveraged buyout by KKR in 2018.

"We now expect leverage to increase to about 9x by the end of the year, versus our prior expectation for leverage to decline below 7x in 2019," wrote S&P.

The company has spent more on lobbying and advocacy than expected because of legislative scrutiny on out-of-network billing.

The firm also renegotiated a contract with United Healthcare for 2019 which resulted in lower payment rates for Envision.

The cashflow generated by the company was "much lower than expected" and the ratings agency has revised its assessment of the firm's liquidity to adequate from strong.

The move by S&P follows a one-notch downgrade across the company's ratings by Moody's in September that dropped the unsecured rating to Caa2.

Telecoms provider Frontier, meanwhile, saw its senior unsecured debt downgraded to CCC- from CCC after it drew the remaining US$499m available on its US$850m revolving credit facility.

Management on the third-quarter earnings call said the company had US$683m in cash on its balance sheet, including the proceeds from maxing out the revolver.

S&P expects the company to restructure its debt or file for bankruptcy given its inability to address its 2022 debt maturities.

DEFAULTS TO RISE

While both of those companies had specific issues, ratings agencies say default activity more broadly is on the rise, although from a low base.

October saw US$6.5bn of defaulted bonds, with the energy sector contributing US$3.5bn after defaults by EP Energy and Bellatrix Exploration, according to a Fitch report.

Milk producer Dean Foods, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 12, is the sole default so far this month.

The trailing 12-month default rate is at 2.6%, its highest level in nearly a year, and this is expected to climb to 3% by the end of the year if a handful of announced distressed debt exchanges are completed.

That rate is expected to increase to 3.5% by the end of 2020, which equates to over US$40bn of bonds.

The ratings agency said that Frontier's increased likelihood of filing for bankruptcy would account for nearly 40% of the total alone.

(This story will appear in the November 23 issue of IFR Magazine.)

