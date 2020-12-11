S&P downgrades Sri Lanka on debt servicing risks

By Tom Arnold and Derek Francis

LONDON/BENGALURU Dec 11 (Reuters) - Rating agency S&P slashed Sri Lanka's credit rating to "CCC+/C" on Friday, citing concerns that risks to the island nation's debt servicing capacity have risen as the COVID-19 pandemic has squeezed the government's ability to generate earnings.

S&P's downgrade from "B-" follows Fitch and Moody's taking similar action in recent months and underlines the challenges facing the country as it strives to recover from the pandemic-induced hit to its tourism and garment export industries, its main sources of foreign exchange reserves.

Sri Lanka's fiscal deficit is likely to remain elevated due in the wake of the government's recent expansionary budget measures, S&P said.

Last month, Finance Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa presented an ambitious budget that aimed to more than halve the fiscal deficit over the medium term.

The measures will likely worsen the government's heavy indebtedness and add to repayment burden, S&P said.

Sri Lanka's external profile remained weak, given that the high share of dollar-denominated debt exposed the government to shifts in risk sentiments, it added.

The country has around $4 billion of debt repayments due annually until 2025. Its foreign exchange reserves stand at just under $6 billion, leaving it little room to spare.

S&P expects the fiscal deficit to remain elevated at 10.2% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021 and narrow gradually to 8.4% in 2023, while net general government debt will exceed 100% of GDP in 2021 and remain high over the next five years.

Sri Lanka's own targets see a reduction in debt-to-GDP to 75.5% in 2025, from an estimated 95.1% in 2020.

Fitch downgraded Sri Lanka's sovereign credit rating to “CCC” last month, saying the country was increasingly at risk of default, while Moody’s downgraded Sri Lanka to an equivalent level in September.

